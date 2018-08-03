Blog Columns Site News Morning Mix: Arsenal boss must unleash deadly duo, “The Toon Army can see through your lies and deception”

3 August, 2018 Arsenal, English Premier League, Newcastle United, Site News


Alexandre Lacazette has claimed that there is no rivalry with fellow striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and nor should there be if new Arsenal boss Unai Emery takes the brave option next season.

Aubameyang started against Chelsea in Arsenal’s latest friendly, but it was Lacazette who came off the bench to score his side’s only goal.

The pair are expected to compete to lead Arsenal’s front line and Lacazette has insisted there will be no animosity between the pair.

“We know that if we are together, we can be stronger and we just have the same target together, which is to win something for the club,” Lacazette told Arsenal Player.

“So of course, we don’t have any problem with each other. When he came to the club we got on immediately.

“We talked and realised we liked each other, so it’s been since the beginning.

“I like to be with Aubam, he’s a good boy, a good man and a good player and every day we laugh a lot so I like to hang out with him.

“I hope we will score a lot of goals together, can win a lot of games and win some trophies.”

It’s fair to say that Arsenal fans didn’t have much to cheer about last season, but Emery can change that by being bold and playing the two strikers together.

The Gunners are still some way short of having a side capable of challenging for the title, so they might as well unleash Lacazette and Aubameyang next season and have some fun along the way.

TALES FROM SOCIAL MEDIA

The Mirror’s Andy Dunn wound up Newcastle United fans on Thursday with a woeful piece of “journalism” about the club’s ongoing lack of investment in its squad. We’ll not bother linking to it due to the fact that…well, you can work it out.

It appears Dunn is nothing if not inconsistent.

You tell him.

No.

Here’s the proof.

There’s a horrible thought.

“Stupid”.

TODAY'S TOP TUNE

Indie legends James release their 15th album today and it’s a belter. According to the Independent, “‘Living in Extraordinary Times’ marks a band still working at their full capacity, bringing new ideas and sounds while retaining what inherently makes James James – big choruses, danceable tracks, and timely lyrics”. Well said sir.

A FINAL THOUGHT

The Football League swings back into action this weekend. Nottinhgam Forest (10/1), Portsmouth (14/1) and Notts County (13/2) looks a nice each-way treble.

