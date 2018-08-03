Morning Mix: Arsenal boss must unleash deadly duo, “The Toon Army can see through your lies and deception”

Alexandre Lacazette has claimed that there is no rivalry with fellow striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and nor should there be if new Arsenal boss Unai Emery takes the brave option next season.
Aubameyang started against Chelsea in Arsenal’s latest friendly, but it was Lacazette who came off the bench to score his side’s only goal.
The pair are expected to compete to lead Arsenal’s front line and Lacazette has insisted there will be no animosity between the pair.
“We know that if we are together, we can be stronger and we just have the same target together, which is to win something for the club,” Lacazette told Arsenal Player.
“So of course, we don’t have any problem with each other. When he came to the club we got on immediately.
“We talked and realised we liked each other, so it’s been since the beginning.
“I like to be with Aubam, he’s a good boy, a good man and a good player and every day we laugh a lot so I like to hang out with him.
“I hope we will score a lot of goals together, can win a lot of games and win some trophies.”
It’s fair to say that Arsenal fans didn’t have much to cheer about last season, but Emery can change that by being bold and playing the two strikers together.
The Gunners are still some way short of having a side capable of challenging for the title, so they might as well unleash Lacazette and Aubameyang next season and have some fun along the way.
TALES FROM SOCIAL MEDIA
The Mirror’s Andy Dunn wound up Newcastle United fans on Thursday with a woeful piece of “journalism” about the club’s ongoing lack of investment in its squad. We’ll not bother linking to it due to the fact that…well, you can work it out.
It appears Dunn is nothing if not inconsistent.
You’ve changed your tune @andydunnmirror 🤣🤣#NUFC pic.twitter.com/LzSOuR5jho
— Burger Mouth (@MattyM07) August 2, 2018
You tell him.
Embarrassing journalism and to think you actually got paid to do that, did you get your brief from mr bishop, you and your newspaper can say whatever you want against rafa. But the toon army can see through your lies and deception @KBA__Agency #nufc @MsiDouglas @CaulkinTheTimes
— Chris Cossey (@Cosseycj) August 2, 2018
No.
Does he mention anywhere that since Rafa has been manager Ashley has pocketed 45 million in profit on player sales?
— Geeky Retro Nerds (@GeekyRetroNerds) August 2, 2018
Here’s the proof.
Rafa benitez strops! YES
Kevin keegan strops! YES
Sir Alex strops! YES
Mourinho strops YES
Wenger strops! YES
See a pattern emerging Mr Dunn
Stroppy managers make successful managers because they get/got things done. Your artical is unwarranted and not needed. pic.twitter.com/fRO5FpZMsd
— Jason H White⚫⚪ (@jason17jhw) August 2, 2018
There’s a horrible thought.
Clueless journalism from the gutter press. Stick to kissing Mike Ashley’s backside. Far better at that.
— Jason Miller (@rough_justice76) August 2, 2018
“Stupid”.
What an utterly stupid article. You admit he has grounds to be frustrated with lack of investment but then say he shouldn’t complain about it? Our Premier League status is on the line and quite frankly I think he’s being very composed with his complaints.
— BurstOfTheStar (@BurstOfTheStar) August 2, 2018
