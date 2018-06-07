Arsenal are closing in on a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for ‘technically gifted’ midfielder Yacine Adli, reports the Guardian. The 17-year-old, who is regarded as one of the best of his generation in France, has been offered a three-year contract by the Gunners and could be persuaded to agree terms after rejecting PSG’s attempt to keep him at the Parc des Princes.
New manager Unai Emery and Head of Recruitment Sven Mislintat are working hard to get this deal over the line. Emery was PSG manager last season and gave Adli his first-team debut before departing this summer, bringing him on in the 83rd minute against Caen, so he’ll hope to convince the teenager than he can develop him at his new club.
Regardless of which club he eventually plays for, the French u18 international looks to have a bright future in football. He’s adept at dribbling out of tight spaces, is composed in possession, has fantastic vision and a good eye for goal. He could well feature for Arsenal’s first-team next season given how much he dominates the youth leagues.
PSG aren’t pleased to see such a promising talent rejecting the chance to stay in the French capital, but their loss will be Arsenal’s gain. The Gunners’ deal for Adli is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.