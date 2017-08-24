Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral joins Hull City

Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral has completed a move to Hull City.
The Tigers have confirmed the agreement to sign the Spaniard on their official website. Toral has signed a three-year deal which includes the option to add a further year.
Last season, the midfielder was on loan at Granada. However, he failed to impress with the La Liga outfit and was recalled in January this year.
It is evident that Toral is not ready to play for Arsenal and a move to Hull City is exactly what he needs right now.
The Championship club will be able to provide him with the ideal environment for his development. He needs to play regularly without added pressure and he can do just that at Hull.
Toral has spent most of his time as an Arsenal player out on loan. The Spaniard had loan spells with Brentford, Granada, Glasgow Rangers and Birmingham City.
The Tigers have confirmed that Toral will wear the number 11 shirt and could make his debut against Bolton on Friday.
Speaking to the club media after his move, Toral said: “This is a massive move for me, the biggest so far in my career, and I can’t wait to get started. I’m really happy to be here. I have experienced playing in the Championship before and it is a league that I enjoyed playing in. I want to use that experience now and to help this team achieve its aims.”