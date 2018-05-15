Arsenal meet with representatives of Jean Michael Seri

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri.
The club’s Director of Football, Raul Sanllehi, has held talks with the representatives of the £40-million rated star, according to Sky Sports.
Chelsea are also interested in Seri, while both Manchester clubs have previously been linked with the player.
Sanllehi previously tried to take Seri to Spain during his time at Barcelona, but the transfer fell through after Nice upped the asking price.
Seri’s current contract expires in the summer of 2019 and Nice are eager to cash in now rather than risk losing him for nothing.
Nice bought Seri from Paços de Ferreira in 2015 for around £750,000 and he has appeared in almost every Ligue 1 match since.
The deal is unlikely to be completed until Arsenal have a new manager in place, but uncertainty over Antonio Conte’s future at Stamford Bridge gives the Gunners a head start in the battle to secure the Ivory Coast international’s services.
Former Gunners midfielder Mikel Arteta is the front-runner to succeed Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium, who took charge of his last game at Huddersfield Town on Sunday.