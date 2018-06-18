Arsenal manager Emery wants to land Steven N’ Zonzi

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is looking to sign Steven N’Zonzi from Sevilla as he looks to rebuild the Gunners as a giant of English football.
N’Zonzi has previously worked with Emery while the Spaniard was in charge of Sevilla.
Arsenal are in definite need of reinforcements at the back. While they have managed to add the veteran Stephan Lichsteiner to their squad, the experience of N’Zonzi would also be valuable.
The Gunners conceded the most amount of goals from any team in the top seven last season and this indicates that there are obvious problems at the back.
At 29-years-old, he is very experienced at the highest level and still has plenty of years of top-flight football ahead of him.
N’Zonzi also knows the English game well, having previously plied his trade with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City in the Premier League.
N’Zonzi is likely to leave Sevilla this summer.
The club are reportedly preparing to part ways with him and are eyeing the signature of Marcos Llorente from Real Madrid as his replacement.