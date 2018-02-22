Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Arsenal, Man United and Man City linked with Ajax defender

Arsenal, Man United and Man City linked with Ajax defender

22 February, 2018 Ajax, Arsenal, English Premier League, Eredivisie, Manchester City, Manchester United, Transfer News & Rumours

Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City have been linked with a move for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The 18-year-old is one of Europe’s most sought-after players, with Mundo Deportivo claiming Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also monitoring his progress.

De Ligt made his professional debut for Jong Ajax in August 2016 and went on to play for the club’s first team the following month.

He made his debut for the Netherlands national side in March 2017 in a 2–0 defeat to Bulgaria in a World Cup qualifying match.

De Ligt has made 23 appearances in the Eredivisie this season, scoring two goals.

The centre-back is contracted to Ajax until 2021 and the Dutch giants can be expected to demand a big fee for his services.

City’s recent signing of Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao suggests they may not be in the market for another centre-back, while the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Samuel Umtiti have been tipped to sign for United.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger desperately needs to strengthen his defence and would perhaps offer de Ligt the best chance of securing regular first team football in the Premier League.

Chelsea eyeing move for Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles
Newcastle fans react on Twitter to Jamaal Lascelles transfer speculation
We are conducting a 2018 World Cup survey - it takes less than 5 minutes to fill, and all submissions are entered into a random draw for a £100 Amazon gift card. Interested? Take the survey now.

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).