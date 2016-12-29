Arsenal looking to sign Marco Reus as Alexis Sanchez’s replacement

Arsenal will try to sign the Borussia Dortmund winger Marco Reus if they fail to agree on a new deal with Alexis Sanchez.
The Chilean is demanding a massive pay rise in order to stay at Emirates and Arsenal’s initial offer of around £180,000 per week has fallen short. Sanchez is seeking a new contract worth more than £200,000 per week and although the Gunners are determined to resolve the issue, they have already lined up a replacement.
Daily Mail are reporting that Arsenal are planning to break the £200,000-a-week barrier at the club to keep striker Sanchez.
Sanchez signed for Arsenal in 2014 for a fee of £30 million from Barcelona. The Chilean has been one of the best players in the Premier League since then and is clearly Arsenal’s best player this season.
Reus has a similar playing style and could be the ideal replacement for Sanchez, but the German international is very injury prone and the transfer will be a bit of a gamble should the Gunners decide to sign him. The 27-year-old can be world class on his day and is likely to command less wages than Sanchez.
Reus returned to action last month after recovering from his abductor injury which kept him out of the Euros as well as the start of this season.
Sanchez is a major fan favourite at Emirates and losing him would be a major blow for the club as well as the fans. Furthermore, convincing Dortmund to sell Reus won’t be too easy either.
Reus has scored 76 goals for Dortmund in his last four seasons and has scored 4 in 6 games so far this season.