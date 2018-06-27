Arsenal linked with move for Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez

Arsenal are hoping to sign Lucas Vazquez from Real Madrid this summer.
Spanish media outlet Okdiario has claimed that Gunners’ boss Unai Emery is keen on adding the winger to his squad.
The report claims that the Gunners are willing to pay Vazquez around £130,000 per week, but Madrid are believed to be reluctant to sell the Spanish international.
Vazquez progressed through Real Madrid’s youth system, before spending time with the the club’s ‘B’ and ‘C’ teams in Spain’s lower leagues.
He was loaned to Espanyol in 2014, but returned to Madrid the following summer.
The 26-year-old has gone on to make 136 appearances for Madrid in all competitions, scoring 16 goals.
Vazquez represented Spain at the 2016 European Championships in France and he is part of their squad at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.
It has been a busy summer for Arsenal in the transfer market, with Stephan Lichtsteiner and Bernd Leno already agreeing to join the club.
A £16 million deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Sokratis Papastathopoulos is expected to officially go through at the beginning of next month, while Caglar Soyuncu, Ever Banega, Aleksandr Golovin and Steven N’Zonzi are other players who have been touted as potential Arsenal targets.