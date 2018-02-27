Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Arsenal linked with move for Atletico Madrid star Jose Gimenez

Arsenal linked with move for Atletico Madrid star Jose Gimenez

27 February, 2018 Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, English Premier League, La Liga, Transfer News & Rumours

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid central defender Jose Gimenez.

The Uruguay international has re-established himself as a regular in Diego Simeone’s side in recent months after previously falling out of favour.

His contract contains a £57.3 million release clause and Spanish media outlet El Gol Digital has claimed Arsenal are eager to sign the 23-year-old.

Arsenal are expected to heavily strengthen their defence in the summer, although uncertainty over manager Arsene Wenger’s future could complicate any proposed transfer dealings.

Gimenez made his professional debut for Danubio F.C. in the Uruguayan Primera Division in November 2012 against River Plate. He signed for Atletico in 2013 and made his La Liga debut against Almeria in September that year.

Gimenez played for Uruguay at the 2013 U20 World Cup as the team finished as runners-up to France.

He debuted for the Uruguay senior team in a World Cup qualifier against Colombia in September 2013.

The defender was named in Uruguay’s squad for the finals and made his tournament debut against England in the team’s second group match.

At 19 years and 149 days old he is the youngest Uruguayan player to debut at a World Cup.

Andre Villas-Boas urges Harry Kane to leave in order to win trophies
West Ham set to move for Leander Dendoncker in the summer
We are conducting a 2018 World Cup survey - it takes less than 5 minutes to fill, and all submissions are entered into a random draw for a £100 Amazon gift card. Interested? Take the survey now.

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).