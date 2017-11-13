Arsenal legend warns Wenger over £35 million transfer

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has warned Arsene Wenger over the transfer of Crystal Palace ace Wilfried Zaha.
The former Manchester United winger has reportedly been identified by Wenger as a potential replacement for wantaway superstar Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean international’s contract runs down at the end of the season with a host of clubs looking to capitalise on the situation in the January transfer window.
Meanwhile, Zaha has been in great form since his return from injury last month. The 25-year-old has scored two goals in four games since rejoining Roy Hodgson’s first team.
Speaking on TalkSPORT, Parlour confessed that he could not see Zaha replacing someone of the ability of Sanchez but admitted that the former England youth international’s pace and positional play is commendable.
“He’s a player that can run at you, he’s got great pace,” he said.
“He’s probably lacking a little bit of goals, he gets in some great positions and maybe his end product is not as good as it should be.
“But I think it will improve and in a better team you might get more out of him. You’re going to be losing 25 goals a season. That’s the big problem Arsenal have, how do you replace that?
“Whether Zaha will be the man, I don’t think he scores as many goals as he should do because he gets in some really good areas.
“But certainly if you can get the best out of him, Zaha, he’s very dangerous on his day. He can change a game for you, like he has done in recent weeks for Palace.”
Manchester City remain favourites to land Sanchez in January. Meanwhile, Sanchez’s teammate Mesut Ozil is also in a contract stand-off at the Emirates, with Manchester United among a host of other clubs rumoured to be interested in the German international.