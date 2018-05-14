Arsenal legend returns to club and will coach U-23 side

Former Arsenal star Freddie Ljungberg has rejoined the club and will coach the clubs U-23 side.
Ljungberg joined the Gunners from Halmstad in 1998 and was one of the club’s most successful players during the Arsene Wenger era. Altogether, he went on to make 339 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 73 goals and also helped the team to win two Premier League titles, three FA Cups and one Community Shield.
The former Sweden international was also the Premier League Player of the season during the 2001-02 campaign. Arsenal are currently preparing for a new era as Arsene Wenger’s 22-year spell in charge of the club is now over.
As one of the modern day greats of the club, Ljungberg is certainly a good candidate to help the Gunners prepare for their new era and help to develop quality talent. The Gunners youth academy is one that has produced quality talent and among them include the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Hector Bellerin and Jack Wilshere.
Meanwhile former Gunners players Mikel Arteta and Patrick Viera have also been touted as possible candidates to replace Wenger ahead of next season.