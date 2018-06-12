Arsenal legend Ray Parlour predicts that Patrick Viera will manage in the Premier League

Ray Parlour has predicted that his former team-mate Patrick Viera will one day manage in the Premier League.
Viera who won the World Cup as a player with France in 1998 was in contention to become the new Arsenal boss after Arsene Wenger stepped down at the end of last season.
However, the Gunners instead opted to hire former PSG boss Unai Emery to be their new boss.
Viera began his managerial career with New York City FC in the United States.
He is now heading to Europe and will take charge of French Ligue 1 club Lille ahead of next season.
The 41-year-old succeeds Lucien Favre as Lille boss.
Favre left the French club to take over German outfit Borussia Dortmund.
Viera will be expected to push Lille up the Ligue 1 standings and possibly guide them to Champions League qualification next season.
If he impresses with this job, he will surely attract offers from the most elite club’s in World football.
“Patrick, my old team-mate, is going to Nice, which is a good little move for him,” Parlour said on talkSPORT.
“It’s lovely down there, beautiful, south of France.
“I think this is a stepping stone. He’s got to do well here though, that’s the most important thing for Patrick.
“He’s learnt from New York, he’s moving on.
“It’s a little bit more of a test for him I should imagine in Nice.
“Let’s see how he does because I’m sure one day he would love to be back in the Premier League and I’m sure he will be one day.”