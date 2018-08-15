Arsenal legend Jens Lehmann expects Arsene Wenger to return to management

Former Arsenal goalkeeper and coach Jens Lehmann has said that he expects former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger to return to management.
Wenger stepped down as Gunners manager at the end of last season after 22-years in charge of the club.
The 68-year-old boss remains unemployed but has yet to confirm his retirement from the game altogether.
There are very little men in the World of football with a similar amount of experience as Wenger, and if he does come back, he will certainly not be short of offers.
It does remain to be seen whether the Frenchman will want to return to top-level club management or perhaps venture of into international management or perhaps a League in Asia or the MLS.
On the other hand, he could just retire. Wenger has after all had a successful managerial career and does not have anything left to prove.
While Arsenal struggled to win trophies during Wenger’s final few years at the club, they were one of the most consistent clubs in England during his reign. During Wenger’s entire 22-year spell in charge of the club, they only failed to qualify for the Champions League twice which was during the past two seasons.
Lehmann expects Wenger to return to management.
He told Sky Sports: “He’s very much driven by winning games, and winning trophies,”
“So I very much expect him to show up somewhere at some point.”