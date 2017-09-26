Arsenal legend Ian Wright prefers Harry Kane to Romelu Lukaku

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has revealed that he prefers Tottenham star Harry Kane to Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku.
The Belgian has been in sensational form ever since he joined the Red Devils. The former Everton forward has scored six goals in six Premier League appearances so far and is a strong contender for the golden boot.
Meanwhile, Harry Kane has scored four goals in the Premier League so far. The England international has won the golden boot in the last two seasons and he will be aiming for a hattrick this year.
There is no doubt that both are sensational talents and are world class players in the making. However, it seems that Wright prefers the way Kane plays.
Lukaku bagged 25 goals in the league last year and Kane managed to score 29. It will be interesting to see who ends up winning the golden boot this season. Alongside Sergio Aguero, Kane and Lukaku are one of the best strikers in the Premier League.
The Tottenham forward is definitely more hardworking and a complete footballer. He is a better passer and is more of a complete forward. On the other hand, Lukaku is quicker and is more agile. The Belgian is more of a poacher and is not as good as Kane when it comes to passing.