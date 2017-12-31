Arsenal leading the chase for Steven N’Zonzi

Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi has been linked with a move back to the Premier League.
The 29-year-old French midfielder is apparently a target for Everton and Arsenal. West Ham are keeping tabs on his situation as well.
As per the reports, N’Zonzi is expected to leave Sevilla this January after falling out with the previous manager Eduardo Berizzo.
The report adds that Arsenal are now leading the chase for the player after it was confirmed that Allardyce is looking to sign some defenders and a forward first.
Wenger’s team could certainly use a defensive midfielder right now and N’Zonzi would be a terrific addition. The Frenchman would add some much-needed power and defensive protection to Arsenal’s midfield.
N’Zonzi also has valuable Premier League experience and he should not have any problem adapting to English football if the move goes through.
It will be interesting to see whether the Gunners submit an offer for him in January. There is no doubt that he could make a big difference for them in the top four race this season.