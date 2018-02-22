Arsenal leading the chase for Abdoulaye Doucoure

Arsenal are leading the chase for the highly rated Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.
The 26-year-old joined the Hornets from Rennes in 2016 and he has developed into a key player for them.
Doucoure has been in sensational form this season and the big clubs are keeping tabs on the Frenchman.
According to Graeme Bailey, Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool are interested in the player. The report adds that Arsene Wenger admires the Watford midfielder and a summer move is definitely on the cards.
It will be interesting to see whether Watford are willing to sell a key player.
Doucoure is certainly good enough to play for a top-six club and he might want to make the step up if a concrete offer comes his way.
Bailey says that the player wants to stay in England and therefore Arsenal will have a good chance of landing him.
Having said that, Watford are likely to demand a premium should they decide to sell.
Doucoure would add some much-needed drive and defensive cover to Arsenal’s midfield. The likes of Xhaka and Elneny have failed to impress so far and the Watford star could be the ideal partner for Ramsey at the heart of Arsenal’s midfield.