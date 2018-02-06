Arsenal eyeing move for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani

Arsenal are interested in signing Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.
The 23-year-old has struggled to displace Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini in Juve’s starting XI and his agent, Davide Torchia, has claimed the Gunners are keen on adding him to their squad.
Rugani has made just 11 appearances for the Serie A club this season.
Torchia told Radio Sportiva: “Daniele’s doing well – I’m happy for him.
“Arsenal? They didn’t launch any assaults for him.
“They expressed a liking for him, but we have respect for Juventus.”
Rugani grew up playing his youth football for Empoli, joining the club as a six-year-old.
He moved to Juventus on loan in 2012 and was registered with the club’s Primavera (U20) youth squad where he was a regular starter in the side that won the Coppa Italia Primavera.
Rugani was purchased by Juve in July 2013 in a co-ownership deal for €500,000 and then sent back to Empoli on a season-long loan deal for their Serie B campaign.
The centre-back played a key role as Empoli finished the season in second place, achieving automatic promotion to Serie A alongside champions Palermo.
He remained with Empoli for the following season, but Juventus bought out the remaining half of his registration rights in February 2015 for an additional €3.5 million.
Rugani returned to Juventus that summer and has gone on to make 56 appearances for the club in all competitions.