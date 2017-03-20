Arsenal join Tottenham in the race to sign Ross Barkley

Everton manager, Ronald Koeman, has urged star midfielder, Ross Barkley, to sign a new contract at the club. However, the Dutchman has also made it clear the England international is free to leave the club should he fail to agree to a new deal.
Barkley will have a year left on his contract at the end of the season, and he is yet to sign a new deal. His contract situation has alerted a host of Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal.
The Everton midfielder has been in good form this season, having scored four goals in the Premier League. He has further registered seven assists during the season.
Tottenham are reportedly planning to make a move for Barkley in the summer.
Mauricio Pochettino, the Spurs manager, is a big fan of the player, and wants him to be one of the key players for his side.
According to reports from the Mirror, London rivals, Arsenal, are also showing a strong interest in Barkley. The club see Barkley as an ideal addition to the squad given his drive and energy from midfield.
Spurs can offer Barkley regular game time, plus Champions League (possibly) football next season and this could be a tempting attraction for the Everton star.
On the other hand, Arsenal have a huge pool of attacking midfielders, and unless the club sell one or two players, it is difficult to see where Barkley will fit into the system.
Everton can expect to get £10m-plus for him this summer. Barkley has an uneasy relationship with his manager who feels the player is capable of contributing more to the team.