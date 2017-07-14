Arsenal to sanction Jack Wilshere’s sale, Lucas Leiva to join Lazio

Liverpool and Arsenal are set to allow two of their long-serving players, Lucas Leiva and Jack Wilshere respectively, leave the club this summer.
The report from the Guardian claims Lazio, who are managed Simone Inzaghi, have made a £5m bid in signing the Brazilian in the summer transfer window. The 30-year-old made a switch to the Merseyside club from Gremio in 2007 and he is edging closer towards ending his 10-year spell at Anfield after Liverpool are likely to accept the Serie A outfit’s bid.
Lucas was included in the Reds’ pre-season win over Tranmere Rovers earlier this week. They face Wigan Athletic on Friday and the midfielder is unlikely to be involved after Lazio’s latest bid.
He has one year left on his contract and is unlikely to get regular playing time under Jurgen Klopp in the next season, despite Liverpool returning to the Champions League. The former Borussia Dortmund manager deployed him in the centre of the pitch and also in the back four when he was short of options in the defence in the last term.
Liverpool will fly to Hong Kong for their pre-season tour and Klopp does not want to block Lucas’ move to Lazio if he decides to leave the club in the ongoing transfer window.
Meanwhile, another report from the Guardian claims that Arsenal are also open to the idea of sanctioning Wilshere’s sale. Lazio’s league rivals Sampdoria looks to be his next destination as the Gunners are willing to allow their star player leave for £9m.
The England international came up through the club’s academy and made his way into the first team in 2008. Arsene Wenger did not include the midfielder in his last season’s plan and that forced him to join AFC Bournemouth on a season-long loan.
On his return, Wilshere has learnt that the Frenchman is not willing to include him in his plans for the new season. The midfielder, like Lucas, has one year left on his contract and it looks like Arsenal are likely to cash in from his sale this summer.
Wilshere is expected to one of the players to leave the Emirates Stadium. Should he be on his way out, he will leave Arsenal after joining them at a very young age in 2001.