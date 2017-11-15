Arsenal interested in swapping Alexis for Sterling

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are still keen to sign Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling and are willing to offer Alexis Sanchez as a part exchange deal.
The Gunners haven’t made any progress tying the Chilean international down to a new contract, and manager Arsene Wenger had previously admitted he could cash in on Alexis rather than lose him for nothing at the end of the season.
And if Arsenal lose the 28-year-old, they would be keen to replace him with a goalscorer and assist-maker. Alexis has contributed five goals in 10 games in all competitions for the London outfit this season and will leave big shoes to fill after scoring and creating 119 goals in 154 games for Arsenal.
Sterling doesn’t boast quite the same number as Alexis, but the English international has been in fantastic form this season. The 22-year-old has scored seven goals and made three assists in nine Premier League games for Manchester City, contributing a goal in each of his last three outings.
City manager Pep Guardiola previously revealed Arsenal were open to a swap deal for Sterling that would see Alexis going the other way, and the Gunners are reportedly keen to renew the deal. The Mail state that the Sky Blues aren’t likely to let such an in-form player leave, given they can just wait a matter of months to sign Alexis for free.