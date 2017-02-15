Arsenal Injury News: Lucas Perez ruled out of Bayern Munich clash

Arsenal face Bayern Munich in the Champions League tonight and the Gunners will be without their Spanish striker Lucas Perez.
The Spaniard missed yesterday’s training session with a hamstring problem and Daily Mirror are reporting that he will be dropped for the Bayern Munich game. Perez has been left out of the travelling squad and the Spanish striker is expected to recover in time for Arsenal’s next Premier League game.
Perez’s absence should be manageable for the Gunners as the former Deportivo man has mostly played as an alternative to Sanchez or Giroud. The 28-year-old forward joined Arsenal for a fee of £17.1 million in the summer of 2016 and has scored 6 times in 15 appearances for them this season. Both Sanchez and Giroud are fit right now and therefore replacing Perez won’t be a problem for Wenger.
Another injury worry for Arsene Wenger will be the absence of Aaron Ramsey. The Welsh international joined Santi Cazorla on the sidelines earlier this month with a calf injury.
The Londoners will be delighted to welcome Xhaka back into their Champions League squad. The former Gladbach star has a domestic suspension.
Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will be without the likes of Jerome Boateng and Franck Ribery. The Germans were expected to be without Xabi Alonso, but the Spaniard has recovered after limping out during a training session.