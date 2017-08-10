Arsenal Injury News: Alexis Sanchez ruled out for two weeks with abdominal strain

Arsenal have been dealt a major injury blow right before the start of the new season.
Arsene Wenger has confirmed that the Gunners will be without their best player Alexis Sanchez for their first two matches.
“He had a little abdominal strain that he caught on Sunday morning in training and he had a scan two days ago,” Wenger told a news conference. “He is out for a while, could be two weeks but he will not be available for Stoke.”
The Chilean has picked up a minor injury during training on Sunday. Sanchez underwent a scan after picking up an abdominal strain and will miss the games against Leicester City and Stoke City.
Sanchez has been linked with a move away from Emirates all summer and it will be interesting to see whether the Gunners manage to keep him at the club. The attacker is apparently a target for French outfit PSG and Wenger has refused to confirm whether Arsenal have received any offers for the player yet.
He said: “I cannot tell you that. We are not open to any offers anyway. PSG are looking for (Kylian) Mbappe, that’s what I read in the papers. I have had no contact with PSG.”
Arsenal are not in the Champions League next season and Wenger will be hoping to compensate for that by challenging for the title. In order for that to happen, the Frenchman will need his best players to stay at the club. Losing Sanchez would be a devastating blow for them.