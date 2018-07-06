Arsenal “in talks” to sign Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi

Arsenal are in talks to sign France midfielder Steven N’Zonzi.
New Gunners manager Unai Emery, who signed N’Zonzi during his time in charge of Sevilla, is known to be eager to bring the 29-year-old back to the Premier League.
Emery has had to convince his new bosses to push ahead with a deal for the former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City star and Sky Sports has claimed discussions over a move are now taking place.
The London club were interested in N’Zonzi in January, but head of recruitment Sven Mislintat decided against taking it any further.
However, Arsenal have ramped up their pursuit of the midfielder who demanded a move from Sevilla Realier this week.
N’Zonzi joined Blackburn for £550,000 from Amiens in 2009, before moving to Stoke for £4.4m three years later.
The Frenchman signed for Sevilla for £8m in 2015 and helped the club win the Europa League in his first season with the club.
N’Zonzi has made 136 appearances and scored eight goals for Sevilla in all competitions.
He is part of France’s sqaud at the World Cup in Russia and came on as a substitute in their 2-0 victory over Uruguay on Friday.