Arsenal in talks to sign Konstantinos Mavropanos

Arsenal are hoping to conclude a deal for the highly rated defender Konstantinos Mavropanos this month.
The 20-year-old centre-back has been very impressive for PAS Giannina and Wenger sees him as a long-term signing for the club.
Arsenal have always put their faith in young talent and it is no surprise that Mavropanos is a target for them. According to Evening Standard, the Greek defender is going to cost around £2.2million.
The report adds that the fee is expected to be agreed soon and the player will travel to London to discuss personal terms and undergo his medical.
There is no doubt that Arsenal could use another centre-back but Mavropanos is not ready to play in the Premier League yet. The 20-year-old needs time to develop and therefore he will be sent out on loan to Werder Bremen immediately.
The young defender is yet to feature for the Greece national team but has represented his country at Under-21 level. He could prove to be a solid addition to Arsenal’s team in the long run.