Arsenal in advanced talks to sign Bernd Leno

Arsenal are interested in signing the German keeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen.
As per Sky Sports, the Gunners are in advanced talks to sign the 26-year-old shot stopper this summer.
Leno is one of the best keepers in Bundesliga and he will be a long-term replacement for Petr Cech. The former Chelsea star is 36 and Arsenal need to replace him.
Leno has failed to make it to Germany’s World Cup squad but he has been quite effective at club level. The German has made 233 league appearances for Leverkusen and he should prove to be a solid acquisition for Unai Emery’s side.
Arsenal have already agreed on a deal to sign Sokratis Papastathopoulos from the German league and it seems that Leno is likely to follow suit.
The Gunners will be looking to get back into the Champions League and Emery will need players like Leno to compete with the top teams in the league.
Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Sampdoria defensive midfielder Lucas Torreira as well.