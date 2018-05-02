Arsenal in ‘advanced conversations’ with Juventus over deal for Bellerin

According to Cadena Ser, Arsenal are in ‘advanced conversations’ with Juventus over a £44m deal for £100k-per-week defender Hector Bellerin.
The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Emirates on account of the Gunners reportedly wanting to cash in before the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He was denied a move to Barcelona last summer but could be granted an exit this time round if Juventus match his asking price.
Bellerin joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2014 and has gone on to make 159 appearances in all competitions. The Spanish u21 international has been an ever-present under Arsene Wenger this season, missing just two of Arsenal’s 35 Premier League games, and is a real fan favourite on and off the pitch.
His departure would be met with a lot of negativity given he’s one of the best right-backs in the Premier League and has the potential to be an Arsenal mainstay for close to a decade. However, the Gunners are believed to be in talks with Juventus over a summer deal, so his future may be away from London.
Juventus have Stephan Lichtsteiner and Mattia De Sciglio as options at right-back, but Lichtsteiner is out of contract in the summer while De Sciglio has endured an injury-hit debut season in Turin.
