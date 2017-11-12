Arsenal have identified a £35m replacement for Alexis Sanchez

With Arsenal resigned to losing Alexis Sanchez either in January or next summer, the Gunners have turned to Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha as a replacement, reports The Sun.
Alexis has so far refused to sign a new deal with the London club and could leave for free in seven months. As a result, Arsenal are keen to ensure they have somebody in place who can score and create goals in his absence, and Zaha’s form for Palace could see him making the switch to the Emirates Stadium.
He would have big shoes to fill, however, with Alexis contributing 119 goals in 154 games for Arsenal since his £38m move from Barcelona in 2014. Nevertheless, Zaha has been improving in the last 18 months, scoring and creating 18 goals in 35 Premier League games in 2016/17, earning him the Crystal Palace Player of the Season award.
In addition to Arsenal, the Ivory Coast international has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and came close to a move in 2016. The North London club are believed to still be in the running for Zaha, but it’s unknown if they will make an offer for the Palace winger. His reported £35m asking price might prove a stumbling block, given they didn’t want to pay more than £15m last year.
But Arsenal have a big decision to make whether or not the 25-year-old is good enough to replace Alexis Sanchez.