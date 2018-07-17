Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina interests Napoli

According to CalcioMercato, Napoli are interested in Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina after Petr Cech who is also from the Gunners rejected the opportunity to join them.
Ospina is in desperate need of regular game-time and it is uncertain as to whether he will remain at the Emirates following the arrival of Bernd Leno this summer.
Whether Ospina joins the Serie A giants or not will depend upon whether their manager Carlo Ancelotti decides to find a replacement for the injured Alex Meret or opt to use his reserve keepers.
It is likely that Arsenal manager Unai Emery will seriously consider offers for the Colombian international should they arrive.
It is unlikely that Ospina will be content with being the third-choice at the Gunners next season so he will likely also be hoping to leave.
Since arriving at Arsenal from French club Nice in 2014, Ospina has gone on to make 70 appearances in all competitions.
He has shown flashes of brilliance, however, he has also struggled with consistency which has resulted in many Arsenal fans not viewing him as a long-term first-choice option.