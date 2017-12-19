Arsenal eyeing shock move for David Luiz in January

Arsenal are looking to improve their defence when the transfer window opens in January and Wenger has identified the Chelsea star David Luiz as a target.
The 30-year-old has had a bust-up with Antonio Conte and that has cost him his place in the starting lineup. The Italian recently revealed that Christiansen is the present and future of the club.
Reports claim that Arsenal are lining up a £30million January move for the Brazilian.
It will be interesting to see whether the Blues sanction a sale for Luiz next month. The Brazilian needs to play regularly in order to start at the World Cup and staying at Chelsea will not help his chances.
As per the reports, Manchester United are keeping tabs on Luiz’s situation as well and they could make a move for him.
Wenger admires Luiz because of his versatility. The Chelsea star can operate as a centre back as well as a defensive midfielder.
There is no doubt that Luiz would be an upgrade on the likes of Mertesacker but Chelsea are lacking in depth at the back and a January sale seems very unlikely.