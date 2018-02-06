Everton, Arsenal and Liverpool linked with move for Kerem Demirbay

Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay has been linked with a move to the Premier League.
Everton, Arsenal and Liverpool are amongst the teams interested in signing the 24-year-old, although Sport Bild has claimed AC Milan, Schalke and Borussia Dortmund are also in the running.
Demirbay is contracted to Hoffenheim until 2021, but he has a release clause of £29 million.
After spending time with Borussia Dortmund II in Germany’s third tier, Demirbay joined Hamburg in 2013.
He subsequently moved to Kaiserslautern on a season long loan in 2014 and went on to make 23 appearances for the club in all competitions.
Demirbay was loaned out again the following August to Fortuna Dusseldorf for the season and 11 goals in 26 games was enough to secure a move to Hoffenheim in June 2016. He has since scored eight goals in 52 games for the Bundesliga club.
Demirbay was called-up to the Turkey national side in May 2017 for a World Cup qualifier against Kosovo, but he later rejected the offer.
The midfielder was then drafted into the Germany squad for a friendly against Denmark in June and for the Confederations Cup held during the summer.
He’s currently out for the foreseeable future after injuring ankle ligaments during Hoffenheim’s 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin last Saturday.