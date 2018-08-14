Arsenal defender Lichtsteiner: Juventus can win Champions League

Arsenal defender Stephan Lichtsteiner has claimed that his former club Juventus can go all the way and win the Champions League this season.
Lichtsteiner won several straight Scudetti during his time with the Old Lady of Italian football between 2011 and 2018.
Despite experiencing tremendous success domestically, the one major trophy which eluded Juve and Lichtsteiner was the Champions League.
During recent years, the Italian giants have performed strongly in Europe’s Premier Club competition- reaching the final in 2015 and 2017 and losing both.
Despite the heartbreak, there is renewed hope that the Old Lady can finally break their duck this season.
This season sees Juve start a new generation.
Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon left last summer upon the expiration of his contract and has since joined French giants PSG- Seemingly to have one last crack at the Champions League as well. While the 40-year-old Buffon is regarded as one of the best keepers of all-time, he played three times in the Champions League final for Juve and lost them all.
They also now have the services of Cristiano Ronaldo who has won five Champions League titles and who will lead Juve’s attack this season.
The stubborn defence of the club combined with the attacking prowess of the ever-green Ronaldo could perhaps help the club to launch a credible Champions League challenge.
“I hope Juventus win the Champions League, they deserve it after two losing two Finals,” the 34-year-old Lichtsteiner told Sky Sports as reported by Football Italia.
“Ronaldo? I don’t regret leaving because that was what I wanted. I wanted a new challenge. Anyone would be happy to join Juventus, but now it’s Arsenal who count.”