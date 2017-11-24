Arsenal criticised by Florentino Perez after “embarrassing” offer for Benzema

According to Diario Gol, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has claimed the Gunners’ offer for striker Karim Benzema is “embarrassing”. The Sun says Arsenal made a £40m bid for the French international, considerably lower than Real would consider selling him for.
The 29-year-old has struggled for form this season, scoring just one La Liga goal in eight appearances. Benzema has four in all competitions, and has reportedly blamed his slow start to the campaign on manager Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo. As a result, his future at the Santiago Bernabéu is in doubt.
Arsenal have been linked with Benzema for many years, and the most recent rumours come at a time when their strike-force is already bloated. The Gunners signed Alexandre Lacazette for a club-record fee last summer, and the former Lyon man has competition up front from Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud.
Signing another centre-forward may not be in the club’s best interests, considering Arsenal could be set to lose Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in January or next summer. As a result, an attacking-midfielder or wide-forward should be on the shortlist.
Benzema will turn 30 in December, and paying more than £40m for a misfiring striker wouldn’t be good business by Wenger – especially considering Lacazette is out-performing him up front. Arsenal may pass on the Frenchman.
