Arsenal could replace Mesut Ozil with £10m Turkish midfielder

According to reports in Turkey, Arsenal are considering re-signing former midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup from Besiktas. The 25-year-old joined the Turkish Super Lig side for £400k in 2012 but could return to the Emirates Stadium for £9.5m more in January, says The Sun.
With the Gunners fearing Mesut Ozil will leave the club in January or next summer, they are looking to line up a creating replacement without breaking the bank. Ozyakup may well be the perfect candidate after scoring and creating 13 goals in 29 league games last season. He’s valued at £10.8m and is out of contract in the summer.
Arsenal may need to sell before they can buy, however. Manager Arsene Wenger has spoken about the need to trim the playing squad, and the London outfit are somewhat overstocked in the midfielder department. With the likes of Jack Wilshere on the recovery trail and Santi Cazorla hoping to return in the New Year, Arsenal may have too many players for one position.
Nevertheless, Ozyakup could be worthwhile bringing back to England. The 25-year-old made just two appearances for Arsenal before his move to Turkey, but has greatly improved during his time away. He’s made 30 appearances for the Turkish national team, while having won two league titles with Besiktas in 2015/16 and 2016/17.
With Ozyakup in the last eight months of his deal with Besiktas, the defending champions could look to cash in, rather than risk losing him for nothing at the end of the season.