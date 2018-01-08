Arsenal could pay £25m for former Manchester United star

West Brom captain Jonny Evans has been strongly linked with a move away from The Hawthorns. Arsenal and Manchester City – who were both reported to be interested in the former Manchester United player’s services, seem to be interested again.
Arsenal’s season reached another low when they were embarrassingly knocked out of the FA Cup after losing 4-2 to Nottingham Forest. It keeps getting worse for fans who know that the club is resigned to losing Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez for free in the summer as the talismanic duo is out of contract.
Arsene Wenger’s side is willing to pay £25m to bring in the Evans who could solidify what looks like a pretty leaky Gunners defence.
Jonny Evans a man in demand. @Arsenal and @ManCity both made contact. Understood Wenger particularly keen. Could pay up to £25m, inc Debuchy going other way. Player ideally would stay in north west (family base) but not going to ignore club of Arsenal’s standing.
— Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 8, 2018
Wenger has been vehement in quashing any news about the club going for Evans, or for anyone else.
No,” he said, “I can’t give you any news on any transfer because we are not close to signing anyone.
“We signed a Greek boy, who looks quite good”.
Meanwhile, West Brom manager Alan Pardew was pragmatic about what the future holds for Evans and the club.
He said, “As it stands at the moment there is no bid for Jonny, but if a bid comes in that is acceptable to the club we are ready to go and move if we need to.
“It would be naïve not to have that plan in place. Hopefully, if it does happen, it will happen earlier rather than later for us”.
It will be interesting to see if Evans does depart, and who among Wenger and Guardiola is successful in acquiring his services.