Arsenal could face major competition for top transfer target

Nabil Fekir says he would be interested in signing for Arsenal, but he hasn’t ruled out moving elsewhere either.
The 24-year-old has been heavily linked the Gunners in recent weeks, but the Lyon star has told Telefoot that he hasn’t decided if he will leave the Ligue 1 club or where he will go if he does.
“Spain, with Real (Madrid), Barcelona and Atletico (Madrid) who are the big clubs,” he said.
“After that there is England – Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal. I don’t have a specific club (I want to go to).
“Is this my last season at Lyon? I don’t know what the future holds for me.
“I’ve still got two years left on my contract. So, I’m still Lyonnais.”
Fekir has scored 13 goals in 20 games in all competitions for Lyon this season, sparking rumours that a £60 million move to the Emirates Stadium was on the cards.
However, his latest comments appear to dismiss the notion that a transfer to Arsenal is a done deal and could well lead to a bidding war during the January transfer window.
His mention of United is particularly interesting, especially with Henrikh Mkhitaryan looking likely to leave the club after falling out of favour with manager Jose Mourinho.
Fekir admitted back in 2015 that he would like to play for United and a switch there would give him a much better opportunity of winning trophies than he would have at Arsenal.