Arsenal could complete deal for Torreira, agreement is close

According to Sky in Italy, Arsenal could soon complete a deal with Sampdoria for Lucas Torreira. The 22-year-old has a £22m release clause, but the Gunners are believed to have offered £26.5m in instalments. Sky in Italy say an ‘agreement is close’ between the two parties.
Torreira joined Sampdoria from Pescara in 2015 and has gone on to make 74 appearances in all competitions. The Uruguayan international has three caps for his country and made Óscar Tabárez’s 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Arsenal desperately need to strengthen their midfield, as they could be losing two players in the coming weeks. Jack Wilshere is out of contract this summer and still hasn’t agreed to a contract extension. He could depart at the end of the month as a result.
Aaron Ramsey has 12 months left on his deal with Arsenal, but the Gunners will reportedly cash in on the midfielder if he doesn’t sign a contract extension. Torreira is defensive midfielder who provides protection to the backline, rather than creates chances in the final third.
Last season, the 22-year-old made 101 tackles in 36 Serie A outings and racked up 72 interceptions. He possesses the combative qualities Arsenal need in the engine room and could be confirmed sooner than later.
Stats from Transfermarkt.