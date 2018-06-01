Arsenal could agree new deal for Ramsey, Emery to hold ‘personal talks’

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal could agree a new five-year deal for Aaron Ramsey this summer, with manager Unai Emery expected to hold ‘personal talks’ with the Welsh midfielder over his future at the Emirates. Ramsey is out of contract in 12 months and has so far delayed committing to the club.
The 27-year-old joined Arsenal from Cardiff City in 2008 and has gone on to make 331 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 116 goals. The box-to-box player has become indispensable in the squad, making 32 appearances last season, and Emery is reportedly keen to make Ramsey a ‘key player’ for 2018/19.
However, his future has been up in the air as Arsenal have failed to finish in the top-four of the Premier League for the last two seasons while winning only one trophy in the previous three campaigns. Prior to Arsene Wenger stepping down as manager this summer, Arsenal haven’t had a clear direction and it was feared Ramsey could be on his way out as a result.
It looks like the Welshman could be staying at the Emirates for the foreseeable future when Emery holds talks with Ramsey. His new deal would see him earn a considerable pay-raise from his current £110k-per-week contract.
Arsenal still need to tie down Jack Wilshere, however, as the prospect of losing both midfielders in the same summer is very real and would leave the Gunners in desperate need of replacements. Movement should be made in the coming weeks.
Stats from Transfermarkt.