According to AS, Arsenal are interested in Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul and may have to complete an ‘impossible’ deal worth £150m to land his signature. The 23-year-old signed a nine-year contract in 2017, which will take his stay to 19 years, so the Gunners might have their work cut out getting him to England.
Signed from Real Madrid in 2008, Saul has risen through the youth ranks to the Atletico Madrid first-team, making over 190 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 43 goals. The Spanish international is loyal to Atleti and may not be open to a move, let alone the Rojiblancos actually accepting a bid.
However, there is one way Arsenal could land the talented midfielder. AS say Saul has a £150m release clause, although the Gunners might not be comfortable paying such a price to bring him to the Emirates.
The midfielder is a real talent, making over 100 tackles and 45 interceptions in La Liga this season. He’s brilliant at turning over possession and isn’t wasteful on the ball either, averaging 51 passes-per-game with an 83% completion ratio.
Arsenal have been linked with Saul for some time, but they have resistance from Atleti and a big asking price to meet to stand a chance of signing him.
