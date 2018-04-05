Arsenal could agree deal with Real Madrid for Ceballos

According to El Confidencial, Arsenal are interested in Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, with the futures of Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey uncertain.
Wilshere is out of contract in the coming months, while Ramsey could leave on a free transfer in less than 18 months if he and Arsenal fail to agree a deal.
The £20k-per-week man has struggled for playing time this season and could consider a move away from the Santiago Bernabéu as a result.
Ceballos has made just seven starts in all competitions for Real, racking up a paltry 212 minutes of playing time in La Liga.
The Spanish u21 international has failed to dethrone the likes of Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luke Modric in the engine room and may seek greener pastures abroad.
He joined Real from Betis last summer and has gone on to make 19 appearances in all competition for Los Blancos. Ceballos turns 22 in August and needs regular first-team football to continue his develop.
The Daily Star say Juventus have recently joined Arsenal in the race for his signature and are hoping to capitalise on the outcast’s situation in Spain.
The Real midfielder could set sides back around £26.6m this summer but would provide some creativity given his penchant for ball retention and making chances.
Stats from Transfermarkt.