Arsenal could agree deal with Manchester United for ‘abused’ Bellerin

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal and Manchester United could agree a deal worth £50m that sees Hector Bellerin make the switch to Old Trafford.
The 23-year-old’s future has been uncertain this season following a dispute with Arsenal Fan TV, which the report says led to him being ‘abused’ by supporters. There have also been rumours his sale was being planned to fund a summer spree.
Bellerin’s relationship with supporters soured after David Ornstein’s revelation that he wanted to join Barcelona last summer, which was then followed by inconsistent performances, all of which could now see him consider a move away this summer.
United are searching for a long-term replacement for Antonio Valencia and reportedly were keen on Bellerin two years ago. The Spanish international won’t come cheap, however, with the Evening Standard saying the £100k-per-week defender would set United back £50m.
Arsenal don’t have adequate cover at right-back if they let the 23-year-old leave, so they’d be forced to sign two defenders in his place this summer. Nevertheless, if a club does match the alleged asking price, a deal may be sanctioned given how far the money could stretch.
The Gunners operate on a sell-to-buy policy, evident from their balanced spending in the transfer market this season – £107m spent on new signings, £110m made on player sales – and the chance to make £50m from a defender could be too good to pass down.
Stats from Transfermarkt.