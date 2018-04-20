Arsenal could agree deal with Juventus for Rugani

According to TMW, Arsenal could agree a deal for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani this summer, with manager Arsene Wenger eyeing up a replacement for Shkodran Mustafi. The German international has been guilty of costly errors at the back which could result in him being sold.
Rugani joined Juventus from Empoli in 2015 and has gone on to make 63 appearances in all competitions for the Old Lady. The 23-year-old has been in and out of the starting eleven this season, making 18 Serie A appearances, and could be available to suitors for the right price as a result.
With the £30k-per-week Italian international so far unable to dethrone the likes of Medhi Benatia, Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli, a move away from Turin could be on the cards. Arsenal have been linked with Rugani since Juventus signed him three years ago and may have to pay £35m to land his signature.
Mustafi nearly left the Gunners to join Inter Milan last summer before the move broke down on deadline day. The 26-year-old has struggled for consistency all season and The S*n state that Rugani will replace him at the back as a result.
