According to Don Balon, Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele ‘has offers’ to leave the club this summer after enduring a debut season to forget.
The 20-year-old is ‘fed up’ after struggling for form and playing time with the Catalan giants and could be open to a move away from the Camp Nou as a result.
Arsenal are reportedly leading the chase for his signature and want the French international to join their ‘new project’ this summer.
The Gunners already boast Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in their attack but Dembele would bring more trickery and creativity to the ranks.
He joined Barcelona for around £97m last summer and has a release clause of £368m. The 20-year-old has made just 10 La Liga appearances this season, making four assists, and suffered a thigh injury which hampered the first few months of his campaign.
After being an unused substitute in two of Barcelona’s last three Champions League outings, Dembele has made it clear that he’s unhappy with his treatment and has offers to ply his trade elsewhere.
Arsenal may have to pay close to last season’s transfer fee to bring the Frenchman to England, however, which would be the third time they’ve made a club-record signing in just 12 months.
