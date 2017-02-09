Arsenal considering move for Joe Hart

Arsenal are considering making a formal move for Manchester City goalkeeper, Joe Hart, next summer. The Gunners are planning to bring the England goalkeeper to the Emirates to replace veteran shot-stopper, Petr Cech.
Cech joined Arsenal from Chelsea last season, but the Gunners are already looking for a new goalkeeper after this season. The 34-year-old world class goalkeeper, who enjoyed rich success with Chelsea, will become Arsenal’s #2 if he stays at the north London club beyond the summer.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, the potential swoop could lead to a transfer battle with Liverpool who are equally keen on signing the England international.
Hart failed to impress City’s manager, Pep Guardiola, and joined Serie A side, Torino, for the rest of the season. The two-times Premier League winner with City is aware that he is not a part of Guardiola’s long-term plans and will have to look for options elsewhere at the end of the season.
His £130,000-a-week contract runs till June 2019, but the Manchester club are open to listening to offers for him. Hart has enjoyed a productive campaign in Italy, but he prefers a return to England.
Liverpool could also make a move for him, with Jurgen Klopp, the Reds manager, unconvinced by Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius. The Reds could be looking to sign a new goalkeeper next summer and certainly they’ll consider Hart as a potential option.
City are likely to demand a transfer fee in the region of £15m if they are to sell him to a Premier League rival. Hart has made over 340 appearances for City in all competitions since joining the club in 2006.