Arsenal considering an approach for Chelsea’s unhappy winger

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal could make an approach for Chelsea winger Charly Musonda in January, with the Belgian u21 international reportedly considering his future at Stamford Bridge.
Musonda, who signed for £2.25m from RSC Anderlecht Youth in 2012, has made just five appearances for the Blues in all competitions. The 21-year-old was linked with a move to AC Milan and AS Roma, as well as clubs keen on a loan, but Musonda reportedly turned down such interest to fight for playing time in the Chelsea first-team.
Currently valued at £4.5m, Arsenal wouldn’t have to break the bank to sign the winger, and Foot Mercato report that the Gunners stand a great opportunity of procuring Musonda’s signature due to his determination to leave in January.
According to their source: “Charly has informed Chelsea that he will not extend (his contract), regardless of the proposal and that he will seek to leave the club in January. He believes it is time for him to play football regularly and sees no hope of having much more play time and a big role with Chelsea.”
The 21-year-old’s contract with Chelsea expires in 2019, leaving the Londoners with a decision to make whether they cut their losses in January or next summer, or if they will try to convince Musonda to extend his deal.
He spent 12 months with Real Betis on loan in January 2016, but has hardly featured since his return to Stamford Bridge – two starts from his five appearances, both in the Carabao Cup. Arsenal’s record with young players might convince him to make the switch in January, should their interest be genuine.