Arsenal consider deal with Roma for Nainggolan

According to The S*n, Arsenal are interested in AS Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan and could agree a £45m deal for the £70k-per-week destroyer if Luis Enrique replaces Arsene Wenger as manager this summer.
There is interest from Manchester United and Chelsea for the 29-year-old, but Arsenal are ‘likely to be at the front of the queue’.
The Gunners could be losing Jack Wilshere at the end of the season, with the 26-year-old out of contract in the coming months.
Aaron Ramsey’s future hasn’t been resolved either and he only has one more year left on his current deal.
Arsenal could be short in midfield if they lost two of their longest-serving stars and The S*n say Nainggolan has been identified by Luis Enrique as a result.
Nainggolan joined Roma from Cagliari in 2014 and has gone on to make 199 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 58 goals. He’s strong and combative and would help turnover possession due to his ball-winning abilities.
The Belgian international has been an ever-present this season, making 38 appearances in the Serie A and Champions League combined, but could be on his way out of the Stadio Olimpico.
Nainggolan’s asking price might be a stumbling block, however, as Arsenal reportedly only have £50m spending money for next season.
Stats from Transfermarkt.