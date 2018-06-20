Arsenal confirm Jack Wilshere is ‘set to leave’ the club on a free transfer this summer after talks with new manager Unai Emery. The 26-year-old had been in talks over a new contract for some time but will be on his way out of the Emirates in the coming weeks as he wasn’t guaranteed assurances over playing time.
Wilshere made 198 appearances for Arsenal after rising through the youth ranks to the first-team in 2008, winning two FA Cups. The England international has struggled for form and fitness in recent years, however, which has seen him fall down the pecking order.
The playmaker was told by former manager Arsene Wenger that he could leave last summer if he was offered a better deal than at Arsenal. Wilshere opted to stay and made 38 appearances in all competitions – his best return for Arsenal since 2010/11 – but after Emery made it clear that he’d be on the periphery next season, the midfielder will consider his options elsewhere.
His decision to leave Arsenal will no doubt come with a heavy heart after 10 years in the first-team, but Wilshere won’t be short of offers. When fit, he can be one of the best creative midfielders in the Premier League.
