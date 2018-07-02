Arsenal confirm another signing in Sokratis, shirt number revealed

Arsenal confirm they have made another signing this summer, with Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos making the switch to the Emirates Stadium. He’s the third arrival ahead of the new season, joining Stephan Lichtsteiner who signed from Juventus and Bernd Leno who signed from Bayer Leverkusen. Sokratis will wear the No.5 shirt next season.
The 30-year-old made 198 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund since his arrival at the Westfalenstadion from Werder Bremen in 2013. Sokratis will be some much-needed experience to the Arsenal backline, after Per Mertesacker hung up his boots to become the new Head of Academy. Laurent Koscielny is struggling with a chronic achilles injury, so it’s unknown how many games he’ll feature in next season.
New manager Unai Emery isn’t short on other defensive options – Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Konstantinos Mavropanos – but he is when it comes to such experience. Sokratis has won major honours in both Italy and Germany, while racking up 79 appearances for the Greek national team.
Arsenal’s Head of Recruitment Sven Mislintat made overhauling the defence a summer priority and he’s been true to his word with the signings of Leno in goal, Lichtsteiner at right-back and Sokratis at centre-back. There could be more to follow in the coming weeks too.
