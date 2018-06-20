Arsenal confirm another signing, Emery lands highly-rated star Leno

Arsenal confirm Bernd Leno as their second signing of the summer. The Gunners agreed a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for the highly-rated goalkeeper and now have four first-team shot-stoppers for next season – Petr Cech, David Ospina, Emi Martinez. Leno’s arrival could mean at least one of Cech, Ospina and Martinez could leave this summer, temporarily or permanently.
Leno made 304 appearances for Leverkusen after joining from Vfb Stuttgart in 2012, keeping 100 clean sheets for his troubles. He’s a German international but failed to make Joachim Loew’s 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia due to Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer, Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kevin Trapp being ahead of him in the pecking order.
The 26-year-old kept 10 clean sheets in 33 Bundesliga games last season, as Leverkusen finished fifth in the division and booked a Europa League qualification place. They ended up level on points with third-placed Schalke 04. Leno is not a world-class goalkeeper, but he’s highly-rated, racking up double figures for clean sheets in the league in five of his last seven seasons.
New Arsenal manager Unai Emery has done well to land the German stopper and will have a big decision to make on who will be sold this summer to free up room for Leno.
