Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he’s ‘confident’ that the Gunners can agree a deal for Ramsey to sign a contract extension, reports The S*n.
The Welsh international has had an uncertain future this season as his deal entered its final year, but Wenger played down exit talk and believes a new contract is on the horizon.
“We are communicating. Yes, I’m confident, he’s not at the end of his contract, he has one-and-a-half years to go. From my side it is clear, but you always have to find an agreement,” he said.
“We want him to stay. He’s one of these guys who has been here for a long time. He will be an important player in the future of this club. I don’t want to convince a player (they should sign).
“I want the player to be happy to play for the club. Having players who want to play for the club is the way we want to play football and is in the values we feel are important to us.
“With the right amount of money we want to pay, all these things have to come together.”
Ramsey joined Arsenal from Cardiff City in 2008 and has gone on to make more than 320 appearances in all competitions, winning three FA Cups for his troubles.
The £110k-per-week dynamo is a key player in the squad, providing a box-to-box threat at both ends of the field. He’s deadly in the final third, capable of scoring and creating chances, and is adept at harrying the opposition when not in possession.
Manchester United were linked with the 27-year-old after Ramsey admitted he and Arsenal weren’t engaged in talks last month, but now he looks set to extend his stay past 2019.
Ramsey has made 20 Premier League appearances this season, scoring and creating an impressive 14 goals. He’s an important part of the team and is being rightly tied down to a longer contract as a result.
Stats from Transfermarkt.