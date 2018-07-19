According to the Telegraph, Arsenal have completed another summer signing in Joel Lopez, with Barcelona’s highly-rated star ‘confirming’ the move on Instagram. He’s been linked with the Gunners for months without any official confirmation, but he appears to have finally made the switch to the Emirates and will feature for their u18 side this coming season.
Arsenal’s Head of Football Relations Raul Sanllehi may have played a big part in the deal going through as he was formally the Sporting Director at Barcelona before the Gunners recruited him last season. Lopez was a player the Catalans desperate wanted to keep, as he’s been tipped for a bright future and is highly-rated by former coaches.
The teenager has already starred for Barca at youth level and could become a first-team player at Arsenal if he reaches his potential in England. With Hector Bellerin joining the Gunners from Barcelona and become a regular in the senior squad, Lopez should be confident that there is a clear pathway for young players.
It’s unlikely Arsenal will issue a statement to confirm the deal given his young age, but Lopez posted a message to Barcelona fans and his teammates to say goodbye.
